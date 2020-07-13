Accident involving 2 tractor trailers blocks 1 lane on I-16 East in Twiggs County

An accident involving two tractor trailers is blocking one of two lanes on I-16 East in Twiggs County on Monday.
According to a Twitter post from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the wreck is by mile marker 21, right before the Georgia 96 interchange.
The agency says has extended the accident's estimated clear time to noon.
For help with alternate routes, call 511 Georgia.
