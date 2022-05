According to a post on GDOT's Twitter page, all lanes are blocked.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a crash on I-16 Eastbound near Sgoda Road CR 193 Wednesday night.

There are no details about injuries or how the crash happened at this time.