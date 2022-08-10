Chase with trooper leads to crash that shut down I-285 for hours; 4 injured, including 2-year-old

It happened near Hollowell Parkway.

ATLANTA — A major crash had all northbound lanes of Interstate 285 shut down at Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta for more than three hours Wednesday.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-20 around 10:15 a.m. when they observed a "Move Over" violation on a Cadillac CTS and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit continued on westbound I-20 and onto I-285.

"The driver was traveling in all lanes of travel at a high rate of speed. The Trooper lost visual of the vehicle and exited onto Donald Lee Hollowell calling off the pursuit. As the Trooper returned onto I-285 NB he noticed the fleeing vehicle caused a three-vehicle crash," a GSP spokesperson said in a statement.

The fleeing vehicle hit a Toyota Camry in the rear and a tractor trailer before striking the concrete median and overturning.

The 32-year-old driver got out of the car and ran eastbound into the wood line, the GSP said. He was later located walking on Harwell Road off Donald Lee Hollowell Road, ran again , but but was taken into custody.

He is being charged with fleeing, reckless driving, DUI, "Move Over," following too closely, serious injuries by vehicle, seatbelt, and improper lane change, they said.

The occupants of the Camry, three adults and a two-year-old were injured. The child was transported to Scottish Rite Hospital.

It appears that vehicles were being diverted off the exit and back on the highway just beyond the crash. The highway reopened around 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.