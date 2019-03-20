MACON, Ga. — Most people drive when they go to work but for some people who walk in Bibb County, their journey is not always the safest.

So, the Pedestrian Safety Review Board is asking for your help in reporting troublesome sidewalks.

People like Charles Hursey say they walk downtown regularly and see where the city can make improvements.

"About subpar, they are not up to code yet," Hursey said. "We need more ramps for our disabled veterans. Strictly we need more sidewalks throughout our neighborhoods."

Tom Ellington, the chairman of the board, says they are launching an interactive website for you to report any problems you see along sidewalks.

"If there is any situation that they noticed or that's always bothered them, we hope they will go to this map and input information about that decision. We are trying to cast a very wide net here," Ellington said.

With the new website, you'll be able to report dangerous intersections and sidewalks you feel need to be repaired.

Bibb County residents can also report missing curb ramps, overgrown sidewalks and even missing crosswalks.

"We would rather see the same problem reported 12 times then miss a spot, because ultimately this action plan we are putting together is only going to be as good as the information we are putting into it," Ellington said.

The website will stay up until March 31. It's a service Hursey thinks will improve pedestrian safety in the long run.

"Most definitely yes it will, because everybody will be able to get their input in," Hursey said.

Ellington says they are not only requesting help from the public, but consultants are also gathering data about traffic. The board hopes to present their full report to the commission by the end of the year.