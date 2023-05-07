Cheese-carrying semi-truck hits Atlanta fire vehicle, firefighters injured in early morning crash

The department said the crash happened on Interstate 285 near Jonesboro Road in the early hours of the morning.

ATLANTA — Three firefighters are recovering after a semi-truck carrying cheese hit their emergency vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department.

While fire crews were responding to a call in the area, APD said the truck carrying cheese truck the fire truck spilling cheese on the road.

Roads were shut down but have reopened after crews cleaned up the cheese. The department said the firefighters are expected to be ok. Information about how the crash happened was not released.