A few of Central Georgia's roads and highways will be under construction this week.

I-75 SOUTH

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be drilling roadway core samples on I-75 South, causing lane closures.

The closure extends from exit 142 in Peach County to exit 127 in Houston County.

Crews will be out until 9 p.m. each day, so drivers should expect delays. Work for this project wraps up Thursday.

GA-247

Crews will also be out on Georgia 247 in Bibb County Monday morning from Hawkinsville Road to Houston Avenue.

It's part of a project to restore eight bridges along four miles of that stretch.

Drivers should expect delays each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GA-358

In Twiggs County, workers will be installing a pipe across a stretch of Georgia 358 at the Gum Swamp Ranch River.

This will require crews to completely close the road, but signs and a detour will be installed in both directions.

Work will start Monday at 9 a.m. and wrap up Friday.

