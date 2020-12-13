Crash on I-75 southbound blocking all lanes in Bibb County

It happened at Pierce Avenue north of the I-16 interchange.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE 11:50 P.M.:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle chase that started in Monroe ended in Bibb County on I-75 southbound.

According to The Georgia State Patrol, Monroe Deputies requested GSP's help around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday to bring the chase to an end. GSP says the pursuit was brought to an end using the channelization technique.

They say the violator and passenger were both captured and arrested.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says two deputies are at the hospital being checked out. The person driving the motorcycle was also sent to the hospital.

Right now, we are still waiting for more information on their condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An accident on I-75 south at Pierce Avenue in Macon-Bibb county exit is blocking all lanes. That's according to a tweet by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

They say it occurred just after 9:15 p.m.

According to on GDOT's website, the estimated time of clearance is 11:45 p.m.

Bibb County - an accident on I-75 southbound at Pierce Avenue (MP 167) has blocked all lanes. Estimated time of clearance - 10:15 p.m. For help with alternate routes call *511Georgia. pic.twitter.com/KFIqm1dt5A — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) December 13, 2020