A tractor-trailer fire Tuesday afternoon on Highway 41 in Centerville caused parts of the road to be blocked off.

The Centerville Fire Department and other emergency crews are on scene working together to fight the fire, which broke out near Liberty Lane.

In a Facebook post, the Centerville Police Department says traffic is blocked from Giles Road to the Dunbar Road extension, and traffic is being rerouted. Both the police and fire department are asking people to avoid the area.

The truck was carrying bales of hay.

