Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on I-20, police say

ATLANTA — Two people have lost their lives and one person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on I-20 early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Hamilton E. Holmes exit just around 2:05 a.m.

Police said it involved a Nissan Sentra and a white Hyundai Sonata.

Authorities added that the driver of the Nissan Sentra was speeding and going the wrong-way hitting the Hyundai Sonata head-on.

The wrong-way driver died along with the driver of the Hyundai Sonata. The third victim who survived was a passenger in the white sedan.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The crash closed the road for hours, police added.

All lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

