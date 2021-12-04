x
7,500 gallons of diesel spills on I-285 SB near Ponce de Leon in DeKalb, driver injured

Authorites say the driver is in critical condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes are closed and a truck driver is in critical condition after being involved in a wreck that left 7,500 gallons of diesel spilled on I-285 in DeKalb County Monday, fire officials report. 

It happened at I-285 south near the Ponce de Leon exit between Church Street and Memorial Drive in DeKalb County around 11:30 a.m. 

According to the DeKalb Police Department, a sign fell as a result of the wreck and is causing major traffic delays. Authorities are working to learn if the driver - who was taken to the hospital - was injured in the wreck or by the downed traffic sign.

Traffic is being diverted onto E. Ponce de Leon Ave. towards Glendale Rd. and Northern Ave, authorities said in a tweet. Drivers are able to reenter I-285 southbound on Memorial Drive.

The two far-left lanes of I-285 northbound will be temporarily closed while the sign is being removed, Dekalb authorities tweeted.

Crews are working to clean up the spill. At this time, authorities are not sure how long the clean-up will take.

DeKalb police plan to post the latest updates on its Twitter account

