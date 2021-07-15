'Difficult and tricky': GDOT describes demolition process for Treutlen County bridge after crash

The bridge shifted after a dump truck with the bed up slammed into it while driving underneath. No one was injured or hurt.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — A chunk of I-16 in Treutlen County was closed all day Thursday as state Department of Transportation crews figured out the best way to demolish the single beam bridge that shifted earlier in the day.

As the bed of the truck remained hanging off the bridge, GDOT crews worked to figure out the best way to demolish the bridge without ruining the interstate.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry says this bridge is different than many others in the state.

"This demolition is difficult and tricky. It sounds like it would be easy to tear down a bridge, but this is a unique bridge design where there is one beam that spans both east and westbound of I-16, and that's why the whole bridge shifted when it was struck by this truck with its bed up. That's why it shifted off of its supports, because it's one beam," said McMurry in an afternoon press conference.

Kyle Collins with the state says because of the complexity, crews have to take the bridge apart piece by piece instead of getting rid of it all at once so the highway underneath doesn't get damaged.

He also says the bridge just passed a recent inspection.

"We inspect bridges regularly, every two years, this one was last checked around this time actually, August of 2019. It also recently had a rehab project that sealed the deck, repainted the beams, and did some other improvements," said Collins.

The state says the first priority is to get I-16 back up and running as soon as possible.