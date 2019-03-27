Georgia’s crackdown on distracted driving has resulted in over 19,000 convictions since the state’s hands-free law went into effect, according to the Department of Driver Services. That’s more than double the number of convictions in 2017.

According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services Distracted Driver Data Report, Jackson County had the most convictions per 1,000 residents. Among the large counties (where over 50,000 reside), Gwinnett, Liberty, Walker and Hall were among those with the most convictions.

In Gwinnett, the second-most-populous county in the state, there were nearly 5 times more distracted driving convictions there in 2018, compared to Fulton County, according to analysis from ValuePenguin.

According to 2017 reports from the Georgia Department of Driver Services and Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which provides national census data on deadly accidents, Gwinnett residents were 256 percent more likely to receive a conviction for distracted driving, yet 72 percent less likely to be in a deadly accident due to distracted driving than Fulton residents.

The state’s largest counties with the fewest convictions include Barrow, DeKalb, Forsyth, Bibb and Richmond counties, followed by Cobb and Fulton.

Statewide distracted driving convictions

2018: 19,597

2017: 8,660

2010: 2,308

Largest counties with the most convictions (per 1,000 residents)

Jackson: 5.72

Gwinnett: 5.4

Liberty: 4.84

Walker: 4.64

Hall: 4.27

Large counties with the fewest convictions (per 1,000 residents)

Barrow: -.25

DeKalb: .50

Forsyth: .62

Bibb: .62

Richmond: -.99

Cobb: -.99

Fulton: -1

Information provided by the Georgia Department of Driver Services