DUBLIN, Ga. — Roadwork stretching from State Route 29 from East Dublin to Rockledge starts on Monday and the Georgia Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays.

According to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the road will be resurfaced and it could take several weeks.

The project extends from Bank Street to Churchloop Road near the Treutlen County line.

People can expect delays daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the 13-mile project area until it is finished.

"An aggregate seal operation entails spraying a heated film of asphalt liquid on the road, followed by placing fine rocks or chips on top. The chips are then compacted to make them adhere to the roadway," the release said.

The project is expected to help improve the road and make it last five to seven years longer, according to GDOT.

"Finally, the excess loose chips are swept from the surface," the release said.

GDOT says drivers should watch for reduced speed limit signs.

Georgia Department of Corrections

MORE RELATED HEADLINES:

'Make it normal as possible': Fort Valley wedding venue preps for summer weddings

Two masked men rob Warner Robins Family Dollar

Friends, teammates remember Dillon McCoy

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.