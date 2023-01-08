Three trucks have gotten stuck in one week.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Big trucks keep crashing into the East Broad Street Bridge in Fairburn.

It has happened three times in one week. Fairburn resident Tiara Smith witnessed one of the accidents.

"As we were at the light, a U-Haul truck crossed the intersection and then proceeded to also get stuck," Smith said.

The bridge is only 10 feet high.

A-Plus Towing owner Jim Pursley says it's helping keep him in business because he and his team have to keep dragging trucks from under the bridge.

"At least every month, twice a month — sometimes more, sometimes less," Pursely said.

There are several signs on each side of the bridge warning drivers of low clearance.

Fairburn Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo said drivers are not paying attention.

"You see the flashing yellow lights behind me," Bazydlo said, "It's an issue that continues to happen."

Bazydlo says the department has responded to at least 95 incidents at that bridge since 2020.

Minutes after 11Alive's Tresia Bowles interviewed the chief, a truck got stuck again.

To some residents, it's become a running joke.

"I have big trucks," Pursely said, "I've been in this city over 25 years and we've never hit the bridge."

However, other residents, feel the signs aren't working and are concerned about the structure of the bridge. The only thing going over the bridge are CSX trains. With the heavy locomotives and constant collisions, residents wonder if the Fairburn bridge is in danger of falling down. Plus, they're hoping signals further back could help warn drivers earlier.

Bazydlo said big trucks aren't supposed to be on that side of town anyways.

"Commercial vehicles, three-axle vehicles are not supposed to be coming up this far off Highway 92," Bazydlo said.

Bazydlo said truckers could get ticketed for getting stuck— not only for driving where they are not supposed to but also for striking a fixed object.

A spokesperson with CSX said, while crashes could have an impact on the structure, the company inspects its bridges on a routine basis. The company is also in talks with Fairburn Police about additional signage. Bazydlo said he's willing to have discussions with the Department of Transportation.