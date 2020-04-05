MACON, Ga. — The intersection at Georgia 247/Pio Nono Avenue/US 41 and Roff Avenue in Bibb County will close for up to 30 days starting Friday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it's all because contractors will be building a new bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks beneath the intersection.

According to the agency, detours for drivers and pedestrians will be in place, and signage marking those changes will go up this week.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

GDOT says the railroad bridge's replacement will accommodate the railroad company's increased height requirements, and it is being constructed by using "innovative 'design-build' techniques that allow for an accelerated schedule."

Drivers are being encouraged to slow down and drive carefully through the detour route. For alternate routes, folks can call 511.

For detour maps and detailed project information, visit the Georgia Department of Transportation website.

