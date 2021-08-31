18-year-old killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer crosses median, strikes car: GSP

According to Georgia State Patrol, 18-year-old Matthew Pereira died from his injuries.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old was killed in a fiery crash Monday night in Bartow County.

Troopers were called to GA 20 near mile marker 5 just after 10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

According to GSP, a tractor trailer was headed west on the highway as a Nissan 370Z was traveling east. Troopers said the tractor trailer crossed the grass median and struck the front of Nissan.

After the impact, the Nissan came to an "uncontrolled rest" and caught fire, they said.

The tractor trailer continued west down the wrong side of the highway before troopers said the driver crashed, overturning the trailer. It went down an embankment and hit several trees. The tractor trailer also caught fire.

The driver of the Nissan, Pereira of West Newbury, Massachusetts died. They said the passenger in the car suffered severe burns and was taken to Floyd Medical.

The tractor trailer driver suffered lacerations to his face and was also taken to the hospital.