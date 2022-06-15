Are rising gas prices affecting Lake Sinclair in Central Georgia?

Little River Park manager, Joey Roland says gas prices are almost double from what they were last year. He says that's not stopping people from being out on the lake

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Are rising gas prices keeping people from floating their boats? According to AAA, gas is up 40 cents since last month at an all time high of $4 and nearly 50 cents.

We made it out to Lake Sinclair to see what folks think.

The Little River Park manager Joey Roland says that gas prices are almost double from what they were last year– from $3 a gallon to $6. However, he says that's not stopping people from being out on the lake.

"This our busiest part of the year. It's summertime and everyone wants to be out on the lake.”

Roland has been park manager for 12 years. He says that it may be slightly less busy this year, but not by much.

"Most of the people that have a boat, it's just a fun item and they're going to do their fun stuff no matter what. They may cut back on it a little bit, but they're still going to do it,” he explains.

Roland says they price gas as cheaply as they can without losing money.

"I call a couple of my marina buddies and ask them what their price is, they call me and ask me what my price is, so we kind of communicate on that,” Roland says.

"You can complain about it all you want, but really there's nothing we can really do about it,” Baleigh Upshaw.

Coming from Dublin, she's up at Lake Sinclair a couple of times a week and says it's busy, but says gas does affect how often people show up.

"I think that there's a lot of people that are wanting to go and do, but with inflation and how everything is up so high-- you're kind of having to watch what you spend and how you spend. When you're getting several tanks of gas a week, it does affect things,” she explains.

Gabriel Lundy comes to Lake Sinclair four times a month all the way from Savannah. He says he just paid $7 a gallon to fill his jet ski.

"Haven't really seen it this high, but hopefully, you know, praying that it does go down, but higher than what I expected,” he says.

Lundy says he doesn't come up as often because he has to pay for gas to drive there as well, but on the water he says he only has to worry about paying for a jet ski.

"I feel for the guys who have bigger boats and all that other stuff because I know it's going to be double what it was last year,” Lundy says.