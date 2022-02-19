Gas demand expected to rise as prices surge, expert says

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said seasonal factors could come into play things like spring break travel, demand is going to start escalating as temperatures warm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While filling up at the pump may always feel like a necessary evil, many drivers say lately it feels more like highway robbery.

"$70 to fill it up--if I were in a pickup truck it would take me $100, $115, $120,” one driver told WCNC Charlotte. "As we've been seeing, let's call it the last six to eight weeks, gas prices have really been surging."

And unfortunately, Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy says it won't get any better any time soon.

“As we get towards March, seasonal factors are going to come into play things like spring break travel, demand is going to start escalating as temperatures warm up," he explained.

The difference between how much you waste depends on you, as De Haan says driving habits can rob you of 25% of your car’s fuel efficiency.

"I know it sounds crazy, [but] on the interstate slowing down by five miles per hour certainly can boost your fuel efficiency by 10-25% especially if you're in a bigger car," De Haan said.

De Haan also recommends making sure your tires are full, removing unnecessary heavy items from your car, and being wary of the check engine light.

“If your check engine light is flashing that’s an automatic 25% hit to your fuel economy," he said.

De Haan said there are also multiple ways to save at the pump.

"Nobody should be paying the sign that’s on the street, many stations offer cash discounts, there are credit cards that offer rebates, there are loyalty programs that are free," he said.

Extra steps worth taking, as De Haan says gas prices have the potential to continue increasing up to 75 cents higher a gallon.

"There could be some relief by the end of the year, the high prices are going to sting us for a while," he said.

