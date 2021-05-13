More than 400 complaints of gas price gouging in Georgia

Since May 10, consumers have submitted over 400 complaints regarding allegations of gasoline price gouging.

ATLANTA — As operations resume for supply chains impacted by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, the Georgia Department of Law has announced details about the number of consumers who complained about problems of gasoline price gouging.



“Since May 10, consumers have submitted over 400 complaints regarding allegations of gasoline price gouging. These complaints are under review and businesses are being individually notified of the specifics the Emergency Price Controls,” Shawn Conroy told 11Alive in a statement.

So what is a case of price gouging?

"You really would have to show that there's an abnormal profit being generated at the expense of consumers because of the unexpected event," Kennesaw State University economics professor Roger Tutterow said.

For many Georgians trying to get gas, it's a flashback to the early days of the pandemic where toilet paper became a rare find. Now the rarity is finding gas under $3, or any gas at all.

Kaleb Bamber drove 30 minutes to find a gas station.

"Right now it's $3.90 -- almost $4 a gallon," he said. "I feel like I'm in California."

Stephanie Tomlin waited half an hour in line for gas.

"It's my first time going through prices like this," she said. "For me it's really crazy because everybody was trying to cut everybody in line."

Many are driving long distances, too, to find stocked gas stations.

"I got a phone call from my mother because she was on her way to Savannah and she said that there was no gas stations anywhere so she had been driving around 3 hours waiting for gas," he said. "She gave me the address here and told me to come as soon as I can because it's running out."

11Alive reached out to several gas retailers about the shutdown. Read their statements below.

RaceTrac:

Due to the ransomware attack on the operator of Colonial Pipeline on Friday, May 7, 2021, some areas are experiencing temporary fuel outages. RaceTrac locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Tennessee may have been impacted by this issue.

RaceTrac’s mission is to make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, and we are working around the clock to provide uninterrupted fuel supply for our guests. Please reference https://www.racetrac.com/Gas-Availability for locations in your area that currently have gasoline.

If you have any questions about RaceTrac’s fuel supply, please contact our Guest Engagement team Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., by calling 1-888-636-5589 or by emailing guest@racetrac.com.

Kroger:

This is a continuously evolving situation. We do not want to set false expectations for area residents and at the same time we don’t want to encourage long lines at terminals. If you don’t need fuel, there is not a need to rush out and top off your tank. There will be some supply disruptions due to the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline and spot outages may occur. We are doing our best to maintain supplies where we can and looking forward to a return to normal as soon as possible.

BP:

We know that this unexpected industry-wide outage on colonial is concerning to customers and we are proactively working to provide continued service and like everyone we are closely monitoring the situation with colonial to help us understand any potential impacts to service. Like everyone else we are paying attention to their website to see when they expect to be up and running hopefully by the end of the week.

CITGO:

CITGO distributes fuels to a network of branded distributors who in turn supply fuel to the retail locations. CITGO does not directly own or operate retail locations.

Following the disruption to the Colonial Pipeline, CITGO reduced rates at its Lake Charles, La. refinery in order to maintain as much operational flexibility as possible. CITGO is moving products by marine from its Lake Charles refinery and, at the same time, is exploring alternate supply methods into other impacted markets. Our Corpus Christi Refinery remains unaffected.