Georgia House of Representatives passes bill to pause state gas tax

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that the Georgia House of Representatives has unanimously voted to pass Georgia's gas tax pause bill.
The bill is now headed to the Senate. Kemp said as soon as it passes, he will sign HB 304 into law.
In a tweet, Gov. Kemp thanked the state's House of Representatives for "helping us bring relief to hardworking Georgians by temporarily halting the state gas tax!"
Gov. Kemp previously said the temporary move would save Georgians the current tax rate of about 29 cents per gallon at the pump.
The plan was announced to provide some relief to drivers as Russia's war in Ukraine has sent gas prices soaring.