'It does take money out of our pocket': $4 gas may affect summer traveling in Central Georgia

Georgia drivers should expect gas prices to stay high this summer, according to AAA's Montrae Waiters

MACON, Ga. — The summer temps aren't the only things rising this summer. Gas prices are still soaring. According to AAA, the national average price per gallon of gas is around $4.48.

That's up 16 cents from a week ago. The statewide average is just under $4. That’s up 15 cents from last week.

We talked to some folks about if their summer plans have changed due to the rise in gas prices.

"I don't know if there is an end in sight or not.”

That's what Kevin Patterson from Cedartown, Georgia says about the rising gas prices right now. He's traveling to St. Simon's Island with his wife and pet.

"We're both retired now, so we have more freedom now as well to go, so jobs not holding us back anymore,” Patterson says.

He says he's still taking this trip because it's already been planned.

"It does take money out of our pocket. I know that it does prevent some folks from wanting to travel and go places. As long as it's not much higher than what it is, we'll keep going,” he explains.

Truck driver John Wonack says his family usually takes a trip every summer, but they're staying home because of gas prices.

"Right now, we're just focusing on saving, making sure we have our money for food, staying out of debt, and not wasting money because everything is so high,” he says.

Wonack says his last trip to Florida cost around $200.

"It would probably be double. I wouldn't say it's too much, I would just say that with everything going on at one time, it just wouldn't be safe trying to spend that extra money,” Wonack says.

AAA’s spokesperson, Montrae Waiters says she knows that gas prices are frustrating right now.

She says that Georgia is still one of a few states to have gas prices still below the four dollar mark.

"Our highest gas price was back in March where we were trending in Georgia for $4.29, so right now, we're still trending 36 cents below what the highest average was,” she explains.

Waiters says AAA expected traveling to be lower due to high prices.

"We were in a two-year pandemic, but it's kind of like now, with more folks being vaccinated and getting out on the road -- gas prices are really not a big deterrent to keep folks from hitting the road, '' Waiters says.

