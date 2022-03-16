'Not able to support my family like I used to': Central Georgia truckers hit hard by rising gas prices

Truck drivers play a role with getting food on shelves, cars to dealerships as well and many other things.

MACON, Ga. — Truck drivers play a role with getting food on shelves, cars to dealerships as well, and many other things. Some truckers in Central Georgia tell us their industry is now taking a beating.

"Yeah, I am not able to support my family like I used to due to fuel," said Nathaniel Baker.

According to AAA, the average price of diesel last year was about $3. Now, the current average is a little over $5.

Brian Minor owns a trucking company, and because he's a retired veteran, he says he can afford to work when the price is right, but he says some truckers aren't as fortunate. Minor says some aren't even able to work their routes because most companies they deliver products for do not want to pay trucking companies more for what they are moving as the price for diesel rises.

"You can't really live off of driving a truck like you used to," said Baker.

Some truckers say that their company cut their days, so instead of working 5 days a week, now some are working 4 days, but fuel is not their only concern.

For example, driver Stanley Russell says truckers "Might have a load that pays $1,000, they may have $900 worth of fuel, so they may go out and work a whole day for $100 overall, and then if they blow a tire, that's $300."

Annual tire expenses can equal up to $4,000 a year to replace only 16 tires on an 18-wheeler, while truck maintenance and repairs are estimated to cost around $15,000 annually, according to Mission Financial Services.

Drivers say the problems in the trucking industry are causing some to search for other jobs, but others are taking drastic measures just to stay afloat.

"Right now, I am having to file bankruptcy," said Baker.