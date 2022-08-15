'Why are the prices so different?': AAA explains county-to-county gas-price disparities

Monday morning, 13WMAZ saw gas for $3.49 in Macon-Bibb County, $3.19 in Houston County, and $2.99 in Twiggs County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Prices at the pump are down, but you may have noticed it still costs you more per gallon from one location to the next.

Why is that?

According to AAA, Georgia gas prices continue to fall.

However, depending on where you choose to fuel up, you may be saving a little more than your friend in another county.

Monday's state average is $0.59 less than a month ago, and $0.56 cents more than this time last year.

"This is the lowest I have seen on the road so far," Lauren Hamilton said.

Hamilton is always on the road.

"Every week, multiple times a week, several hours a day, usually," Hamilton said.

Monday morning, she stopped in Twiggs County on her way to Savannah from Atlanta.

To her surprise, she found gas for sale for $2.99.

"I can tell you this is the first time I have seen it at $2 in forever," Hamilton said.

But in Central Georgia, the prices can vary.

Monday morning, 13WMAZ saw gas for $3.49 in Macon-Bibb County and $3.19 in Houston County.

"Why are the prices so different?" Kenneth Goodwin asked.

AAA Spokesperson Garrett Townsend says it's because of "area pricing."

"In a given area, for the most part, most of those stations are going to receive gasoline in the same ways. Here's the differences: You'll find in some areas, that you'll have a larger retailer. Of course, they purchase that gasoline at a greater volume and also they probably go through it at a greater frequency. That'll be a little bit different than perhaps a station in rural area, in a smaller part of town, But again, for the most part, they're going to usually price it according to competition," Townsend said.

Goodwin says it's frustrating.

"Gas is gas, but it's not. It's about where or how much you're spending it on. Those cents matter," Goodwin said.

"I'm just happy seeing it go down," Hamilton said.

Townsend said competitive pricing is done everywhere.

He says different grocery stores do the same thing with milk prices as gas stations do with gasoline prices.