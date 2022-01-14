GDOT to drivers: Stay off the roads after 7 p.m. tonight

Trucks will begin brining roads on Friday night as authorities begin preparing for winter weather on Sunday.

ATLANTA — Officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads after 7 p.m. tonight, as trucks will begin preparing roads for the winter weather expected to arrive on Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is set to roll out massive brine trucks across metro Atlanta roadways on Friday night, hoping to curb the worst of the potential travel disruptions as a wintry mix including snow, freezing rain and ice is expected to fall.

The winter storm looks like it will bring a lot of ice and in the northeast corner of the state, a lot of snow, and the agency is trying to focus efforts there. They said the brine trucks need a lot of space to do the work and can’t get stuck in bumper to bumper traffic if they hope to get the job done before the storm hits.

They’ll be putting down 1.2 million gallons of brine ahead of the freezing rain. GDOT said about 12 brine trucks will be rolling through metro Atlanta.