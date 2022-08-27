GDOT: I-16 overpass demolition on Spring Street will cause detours, delays

Gina Snider with GDOT says it's part of the $500 million highway improvement plan that started in late 2015. It's slated to finish in 2030.

MACON, Ga. — Bright red hot dogs and the smell of chili can only mean one thing: you're definitely at Nu-Way Weiners.

"It's like we're one big family," said Chandler Moore, who's worked at the North Avenue location for about four years.

Moore knows the back of the house like the back of his hand.

"I'm a cashier and I'm a cook," Moore said. "I've been doing it for a minute. It's like muscle memory to me."

Also muscle memory is his drive home from work. He works the night shift since he's still in high school. Once he clocks out next Wednesday and Thursday, he'll have to find a different way home.

"Spring Street will be closed overnight beginning next Wednesday on August 31. That'll be from 10 p.m. until 5 p.m.," said Gina Snider, a district communications officer with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

She says it's part of the massive I-75/I-16 interchange improvement project that started in late 2015. It's slated to finish in 2030.

"I know this has been going on for a few years now, and it's going to keep continuing to go on. We have a lot of bridges out there. I believe this is bridge number 8," Snider said.

They're asking people to be patient, but finding a detour does have Moore a bit worried.

"I may have schoolwork that I have to do, and by me having to take other avenues, and with the way gas prices are right now, it's extremely high," Moore said.

Snider says GDOT crews will take a break during Labor Day weekend to make sure they're not impacting holiday travel. She says they'll be right back out there on September 7.