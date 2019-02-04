The Georgia Department of Transportation will close one southbound lane and one northbound lane on I-75 for several weeks.

A Facebook post says one southbound lane will close just south of exit 201 starting on Tuesday. The lane will remain closed until May 24.

A northbound lane will close on April 8 and both lanes will remain closed as GDOT makes repairs to the High Falls Road bridge over I-75. The work is estimated to be finished by Memorial Day weekend.

The center of the construction zone will be around exit 198, which is the High Falls Road area located in Monroe County. Everyone should expect possible traffic backups during the construction period. .