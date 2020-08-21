GDOT says Bibb County interchange project should finish four years earlier than expected

They originally planned for the project to finish in 2030, but they're now on track for it to be completed by 2026.

MACON, Ga. — Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation says they've made a lot of progress on the Bibb County interchange project.

"We've almost made it to the middle point and from this point out, it should be a much smoother drive through the project," Brooks said.

She breaks down their recent work on Hardeman Avenue and Riverside Drive.

"We've got some demolition going on parts of I-75 now that -- for example the Hardeman Bridge is up. We're having to take down certain parts of the roadway in other areas. We did move the exit now we're having to take out parts of the roadway to kind of accommodate the situation better," Brooks said.

The Riverside overpass, which will wrap up the first three phases of the project in 2021.

"Phases 1, 2 and 3 which have been in effect since the project started are set to be completed next year in 2021 and, in fact, the Riverside Street bridge is going to be completed in spring of next year," Brooks said.

Brooks says they're moving faster than they predicted and will finish four years earlier than the original end date.

"We expect now to be done with the project in 2026, which we are ecstatic about because when we first designed the project we thought it would be going all the way to 2030," Brooks said.

There will be a double lane closure on both sides of I-75 up towards Monroe County beginning Friday at 9 p.m. and ending Monday at 6 a.m.