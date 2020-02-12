GDOT to hold virtual meeting for commercial lane project

People have a chance to share their thoughts on project that could transform the drive to Atlanta on Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People have a chance to share their thoughts on project that could transform the drive to Atlanta on Wednesday.

The idea is to build two separate lanes along I-75 north to take semi-trucks and other commercial vehicles out of the main interstate traffic.

It's called the I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lane Project and would stretch from the I-475 split above Macon all the way up to south Atlanta.

If you drive through or live in Monroe, Butts, Lamar, Henry, or Spalding Counties, you can check out a virtual Public Information Open House from the Georgia Department of Transportation tonight.

The live internet event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to access the Department of Transportation's virtual meeting that anyone can attend.