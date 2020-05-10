Georgia College student hospitalized after being hit by car on South Wayne Street

Georgia State Patrol says she 22-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia College student is in the hospital after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

Georgia College Media Relations Specialist Cindy O'Donnell confirms it happened in downtown Milledgeville.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened just after midnight on Sunday.

The agency says a car was traveling south on South Wayne Street when it hit 22-year-old Summer Dorsey of Fayetteville.

GSP says Dorsey was not in an area designated for pedestrian traffic.

The driver says she entered her lane of travel and that's when Dorsey was hit, according to GSP.

Dorsey was taken to Grady Memorial where GSP says she is suffering from

"suspected serious injuries."