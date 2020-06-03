MACON, Ga. — A bridge repair is blocking traffic in Bibb County on Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed on I-475 Southbound in Bibb County.

A Facebook post from GDOT says crews are making repairs to a bridge deck between the Georgia 74/Thomaston Road and Zebulon Road interchanges.

"This is routine maintenance that happens. There’s no structural damage to the bridge itself,’" Penny Brooks with GDOT said.

One of three lanes is blocked the agency says it is expected to clear at 7 p.m.

For help with alternate routes, call Georgia 511.

Georgia DOT - West Bibb County UPDATE - crews making repairs to a bridge deck on I-475 ... southbound between the Georgia 74/Thomaston Road and Zebulon Road interchanges have closed 1 of 3 lanes. Estimated time of clearance - NOW 6:00 p.m. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES. For help with alternate routes, call .

MORE HEADLINES

Five-man field set for Macon-Bibb mayor's race

9 charged with selling meth after Laurens County Sheriff’s Office executes multiple search warrants

Two men facing charges after one of them allegedly tried to break into a woman's car in Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.