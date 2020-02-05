MACON, Ga. — If you're heading south between the Riverside Drive and Hardeman Avenue exit, crews are working on new lanes on the right side of I-75.

"Yes these changes are happening, progress is being made in the project," Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

She says this recent I-75 south traffic shift is a major part of the decade-long interchange project.

"To fit room for some of the other new, widened sections of I-16 and 75 north of the area, we needed to move this section altogether," Brooks said.

Crews finish the new southbound lanes between Riverside Drive and Hardeman Avenue this weekend.

"All of this week they've been doing prep work and overnight Sunday night into Monday morning, they're actually going to take the traffic that has been going on the old lanes and put them on the newly built lanes from 75 and then coming in from 16 onto those 75 southbound lanes," Brooks said.

The overnight transition over to the new lanes will take about eight to 12 hours.

"Probably about three to four stages through the night, they'll be closing off access to those lanes. We'll have law enforcement officers in their vehicles pacing traffic for the people that are waiting behind them, and then by the morning, everyone will be driving on those new lanes of 75 southbound," Brooks said.

She says they plan major projects like these on Sunday nights when they tend to see less traffic.

"There will be some lane closures particularly on 16 as it merges with 75, so people do still need to be aware of the fact to follow the signage and watch for the flashing lights, and make sure to stay that they are staying in the properly marked lanes," Brooks said.

GDOT says to expect delays and use caution around these work zones since it may be a bit unfamiliar the first few times you're driving through.

The overnight shift will begin Sunday at 9 p.m. and is expected to finish by 6 a.m. on Monday.

