GSP: Crashes claims lives of 21 in Georgia during Labor Day holiday weekend

In Gwinnett County, the most deadly crash took the lives of five teenagers after a truck fell 50 feet from a ramp into an exit lane on I-85 over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Traffic crashes in Georgia claimed the lives of 21 people during the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to Georgia State Patrol authorities.

The travel period began on Friday, September 1 at 6 p.m. and ended on Monday, September 4 at 11:59 p.m.

In Gwinnett County, the most deadly crash took the lives of five teenagers after a truck fell 50 feet from a ramp onto an exit lane on I-85 over the weekend.

In addition to the deadly crashes, GSP troopers investigated more than 300 traffic crashes that resulted in nearly 200 injuries.

Of those, troopers investigated eight fatal crashes that resulted in nine people dead. Authorities said that local law enforcement investigated the other fatal crashes.

At least 16,000 traffic stops were performed and over 9,000 citations were given out.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.