EATONTON, Ga. — One man was arrested and charged with a DUI after a four-car wreck in Eatonton sent five people, including two children, to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Georgia State Patrol said around 8 p.m., 21-year-old Brandon Rashad Boss, was driving a Honda CRV and traveling south on US-441, when he failed to maintain his lane and crossed over into the northbound lane.

The CRV then sideswiped a Jeep Liberty traveling northbound, causing it to spin over into the southbound lane.

The CRV continued to travel south in the northbound lane, where it struck a second car -- a Toyota Highlander. The Highlander left the roadway and overturned.

The CRV then crossed back into the southbound lane and left the roadway.

The Liberty, still in the southbound lane, was struck by a Chevy Impala traveling in the southbound lane.

The two people riding in the Liberty were the children of the two passengers in the Highlander, and all were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional.

The passenger in the Impala wasn't wearing a seat belt, received critical injuries, and was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

The GSP trooper on-scene found Boss, from Decatur, was under the influence of drugs. He's been arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI, and serious injury by vehicle.

