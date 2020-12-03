ATLANTA — Five people are dead, including four minors and one adult, after a head-on collision with a MARTA bus, Atlanta Police confirmed.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on the westside of town near Bolton Road and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, police said.

According to Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason Wozniak, three vehicles were involved in the crash. He said seven people were inside of a Nissan Sentra and all of the victims were inside of that car. The driver and another passenger were critically injured. Police believe the family members were leaving another relative's home in the moments before the crash.

MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the Nissan crossed the center line and crashed into the MARTA bus before leaving the road and hitting a tree. Three people were ejected, police said.

RELATED: Deadly crash between bus and car kills at least 5 people on Atlanta's west side

Authorities said a 19-month-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman died in the crash. Police have not released the names of any of the people involved.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in critical condition. They believe speed was a factor in the crash and said no car seats were in the vehicle. As of now, police said there were no signs of substance abuse.

Wozniak said the bus driver received minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Three passengers were on the bus, but none of them were hurt, according to officials.

No one from the third vehicle involved was injured.

It was not raining at the time of the crash, Wozniak said, but the pavement was wet.

The traffic investigation remains underway to determine the exact cause behind the crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

President Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days over coronavirus