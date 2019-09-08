CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A standout high school football player from Rock Hill and a school superintendent died in a head-on crash in Chester County Thursday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers told NBC Charlotte Savion White's vehicle crossed over the center line and crashed into another vehicle. Inside that vehicle was Abbeville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Betty Jo Hall and her husband, Wally Hall. Betty Jo Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. Wally Hall is currently in the ICU at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to troopers.

White, a graduate of South Pointe High School, was on his way to Newberry college on a football scholarship.

The investigation is ongoing.

