MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

Penny Brooks, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation, says the design has been approved and now the project is slated for bidding in the spring or summer of 2021. In the meantime, she says they'll have people working out right-of-way and utilities issues.

Houston Avenue, Pio Nono Avenue, and Broadway all end at one stoplight.

Jacob Lee works at the Valero gas station across from the intersection.

"Going really quick on the corner, and you can tell if it's a little slick, they're going to slide," said Lee.

He says he's seen accidents happen right outside of his store.

In fact, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office reports in the last five years, there have been 199 collisions including three fatalities and six serious injuries.

"They're just gunning it after it turns green, and you can just hear people ripping their cars, and sometimes they're racing each other," said Lee.

Data shows that Highway 247 is one of the most dangerous roads in Bibb County.

Back in 2017, Bibb County commissioners asked the Georgia Department of Transportation to build the roundabout.

Penny Brooks, spokesperson for GDOT, says they're in the beginning phases.

Commissioner Al Tillman posted a photo of plans for the roundabout to his Facebook page, asking people if they still support the project.

Lee says he supports it.

"A lot of people getting from Macon and Warner Robins and back, and I just think it's a pretty dangerous corner. I drive that corner and even just driving it, it's pretty scary," said Lee.

Lee hopes GDOT moves forward with their plans before any other accidents happen.

GDOT says they'd agree to fully fund the project if the county supports the plan. County commissioners say they passed a 'bill of support' already in November 2017.