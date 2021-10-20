House relocation to close roads in Gray Thursday morning

GRAY, Georgia — Drivers in Gray will have to find an alternate route on their morning commute Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Gray Police Department page, West Clinton Street from Pickle Barrel to the Crossing intersection will be closed from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. due to the relocation of a house.
The post says Atlanta Road from the crossing intersection to Industrial Boulevard will also be closed for the house move.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes during that time.