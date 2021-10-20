House relocation to close roads in Gray Thursday morning

West Clinton Street from Pickle Barrel to the Crossing intersection will be closed from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. due to the relocation of a house.

GRAY, Georgia — Drivers in Gray will have to find an alternate route on their morning commute Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Gray Police Department page, West Clinton Street from Pickle Barrel to the Crossing intersection will be closed from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. due to the relocation of a house.

The post says Atlanta Road from the crossing intersection to Industrial Boulevard will also be closed for the house move.