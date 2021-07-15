x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

LIVE NOW | Gov. Kemp gives update on I-16 closure after truck crashes into bridge over highway, shifting it six feet

There will be a press conference at 3 p.m.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry will provide an update at 3 p.m. on the closure of Interstate 16 after a truck crashed into a bridge shifting it six feet early Thursday morning. 

All lanes east and westbound are closed between Exits 71 and 78 in Treutlen County, between Savannah and Macon. 

RELATED: Gov. Kemp gives update on I-16 closure after truck crashes into bridge over highway, shifting it six feet

GDOT posted several photos of a large dump truck leaned over on the bridge along Georgia State Route 86. 

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

RELATED: Truck crashes into bridge over Georgia highway, shifting it six feet

I-16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.

GDOT announced the following detour information:

Westbound detour: 
Take Exit 78- Turn Right onto Highway 221 North, Left onto US 80 West, go through town of Adrian, Left onto State Route 15, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 71

Eastbound detour:
Take Exit 71 – Turn Right onto Highway 15, through Soperton, Left onto State Route 46, Left onto State Route 56, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 78

RELATED: White House: Georgia has 374 bridges, 2,260 miles of roads in 'poor' condition