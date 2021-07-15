LIVE NOW | Gov. Kemp gives update on I-16 closure after truck crashes into bridge over highway, shifting it six feet

There will be a press conference at 3 p.m.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry will provide an update at 3 p.m. on the closure of Interstate 16 after a truck crashed into a bridge shifting it six feet early Thursday morning.

All lanes east and westbound are closed between Exits 71 and 78 in Treutlen County, between Savannah and Macon.

GDOT posted several photos of a large dump truck leaned over on the bridge along Georgia State Route 86.

I-16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.

GDOT announced the following detour information: