LIVE NOW | Gov. Kemp gives update on I-16 closure after truck crashes into bridge over highway, shifting it six feet

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry will provide an update at 3 p.m. on the closure of Interstate 16 after a truck crashed into a bridge shifting it six feet early Thursday morning.
All lanes east and westbound are closed between Exits 71 and 78 in Treutlen County, between Savannah and Macon.
GDOT posted several photos of a large dump truck leaned over on the bridge along Georgia State Route 86.
I-16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.
GDOT announced the following detour information:
Westbound detour:
Take Exit 78- Turn Right onto Highway 221 North, Left onto US 80 West, go through town of Adrian, Left onto State Route 15, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 71
Eastbound detour:
Take Exit 71 – Turn Right onto Highway 15, through Soperton, Left onto State Route 46, Left onto State Route 56, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 78