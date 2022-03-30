5 taken to hospital after wreck on I-285, fire officials say

It happened in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least five people were taken to the hospital after a wreck on I-285 North on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to DeKalb Police, none of the injuries were "major." DeKalb County Fire Rescue said five people nonetheless requested transportation for medical attention.

The crash happened just before I-20 and closed multiple lanes. It's not clear how many total vehicles were involved, though traffic cameras showed that one of the vehicles was a tractor trailer.