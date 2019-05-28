MACON, Ga. — The Laurens County community is trying to comfort a family after an eighth grader died in a car accident Sunday afternoon. Police say the wreck happened near the teen's home in Rentz, at the intersection of Roundtree Road and JJ Club Road.

14-year-old Brandon Jones went to West Laurens Middle School and was a brother to 10 other siblings. His mother, Little Margaret Webb, says she could've never imagined what it was like to lose a child until now.

Georgia State Patrol says around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, a car accident turned deadly for Brandon. They say he was riding in the passenger seat when the 19-year-old driver lost control of the car.

John Bloodworth, Georgia State Patrol Post 20 Commander in Dublin, says neither of the teens were wearing a seat belt when the accident happened. He says everyone should take an extra few seconds to buckle in, because it could be the difference between life and death.

"The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a ditch in a sideways slide, or a yaw if you will, which caused the vehicle to overturn, and it ejected the driver and the passenger," said Bloodworth.

Webb says her son was a confident teen who always tried to be honest.

"He was always willing to admit the things that he did wrong, and that smile is because he knew he was gifted," said Webb.

Webb says Brandon loved his siblings. 10-year-old Monterious Jones says sometimes he can feel his older brother's spirit.

"When I know, I don't feel scared. I am protected. God is going to lend us a hand," said Monterious.

William Jones, the teen's uncle, says the death will make the family stronger.

"Today is a sad day. I don't know why he had to leave us, but the Lord knows best," said William.

Webb says her faith is giving her a little peace.

"I know Brandon is in heaven looking down on us," said Webb.

The family says they'll always remember the good times they had with Brandon.

"I wish he didn't go, but everybody has their time, and I guess it was his time," said Monterious.

GSP says the driver had minor injuries. The family is planning Brandon's funeral for Sunday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in McRae at noon.

West Laurens Middle School is asking for donations to help Brandon's family with funeral expenses. Contributions can be given to the front desk of the school. Staff is collecting the donations until Wednesday afternoon, and checks can be made to WLMS.

