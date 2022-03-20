x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

2 dead after fiery crash on I-20, baby survives

It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near the I-285 exit.

Two people died in a fiery crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 20, while a 3-month old baby a teen and another adult were among the survivors, authorities said.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the I-285 exit on the west side of the perimeter. 

All lanes were blocked for around four hours as authorities investigated and cleaned the wreckage. By 9:30 a.m., the lanes reopened. 

Atlanta Police said a Dodge Charger was "in immobile occupying a travel lane facing the wrong direction." That's when a Chevy pick-up truck attempted to avoid hitting the Charger, but was unsuccessful. 

The driver in the Charger died as a result of the collision, police said. The female driver of the Chevy along with a 16-year-old boy and the infant were transported to the hospital for injuries. A male passenger in the Chevy died as a result of the collision. 

The identity of the deceased victims has not been released. 

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Some Central Georgia drivers say the gas-tax cut is not enough