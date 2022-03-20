2 dead after fiery crash on I-20, baby survives

It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near the I-285 exit.

Two people died in a fiery crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 20, while a 3-month old baby a teen and another adult were among the survivors, authorities said.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the I-285 exit on the west side of the perimeter.

All lanes were blocked for around four hours as authorities investigated and cleaned the wreckage. By 9:30 a.m., the lanes reopened.

Atlanta Police said a Dodge Charger was "in immobile occupying a travel lane facing the wrong direction." That's when a Chevy pick-up truck attempted to avoid hitting the Charger, but was unsuccessful.

The driver in the Charger died as a result of the collision, police said. The female driver of the Chevy along with a 16-year-old boy and the infant were transported to the hospital for injuries. A male passenger in the Chevy died as a result of the collision.

The identity of the deceased victims has not been released.