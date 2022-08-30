Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturns on I-20

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

ATLANTA — Interstate 20 eastbound was shut down Tuesday afternoon for nearly two hours at Turner Hill Road after a truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturned in in DeKalb County, firefighters said.

DeKalb County Police and Fire on the scene and said that multiple vehicles were involved in the incident. There were no major injuries reported and only some of the oil spilled on the highway.

According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, all lanes were closed from around 11:15 a.m. to just after 1 p.m.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where the tractor-trailer could be seen on its side, completely blocking the interstate. Other vehicles were also seen being taken away.

