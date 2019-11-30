MACON, Ga. — One lane of traffic is blocked on I-475 South after an accident on Saturday.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a wreck is blocking the right lane of traffic on I-475 South near Zebulon Road, but the left lane is still open and moving.

Howard says no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

