'Incredible work': Governor Kemp thanks crews for opening up all I-16 lanes in Treutlen County

All four lanes were closed for less than 48 hours after a dump truck bed smashed into a bridge, shifting the bridge about six feet on Thursday morning.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — Just hours after demolishing the bridge in Treutlen County, GDOT crews were able to get the two westbound lanes of I-16 open in the county. Governor Brian Kemp says it's all thanks to their quick action.

Kemp touched down on Friday afternoon to see what was left of an overpass.

"We just appreciate the local support, but we also appreciate the DOT team who's been coordinating all this on the ground, just done incredible work," he says.

He echoed the idea that the first priority was opening the interstate fully this weekend, and the department of transportation was able to accomplish that by Friday evening.

All four lanes were opened back up by 8 p.m., and Soperton Mayor Royce Fowler says it's a relief to the city.

"In my lifetime, I don't ever remember seeing anything this devastating happen traffic-wise in Treutlen County or the city, either way," he says.

During the press conference, Georgia State Patrol was asked about who will be paying for the bridge to be rebuilt or if the uninjured truck driver will face charges.

"There are gonna be some charges coming. We've already identified some things but we wanna finish the investigation before we make a final decision on exactly what we charge the driver with, in traffic charges and in things that go along with his commercial license," says Lt. Colonel William Hitchens, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

Kemp says as of right now, there's no timeline as to when the bridge on Highway 86 will be rebuilt.