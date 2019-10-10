MACON, Ga. — An accident on I-16 West, coming into Macon, has blocked one lane on the interstate.

It happened just before exit two — the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit.

The state department of transportation says it may take another hour to clear the scene and the agency is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

For help with alternate routes, call Georgia 511.

So far there is no word on injuries.

