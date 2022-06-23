1 killed in Henry County crash involving sport bike, 2 tractor trailers: Police

There is no information regarding possible victims in the crash.

ATLANTA — The driver of a sport bike died after being struck by two tractor-trailers in Henry County early Thursday morning, according to police.

Henry County officers said in a Facebook post they were called to Interstate 75 North, just south of the Hudson Bridge Road exit, around 5 a.m. to respond to the scene.

They said the victim, who was on the blue sport bike, was hit by the tractor trailers. Following the crash, all northbound lanes of I-75 in the area were blocked.

RED ALERT: A police investigation into a terrible wreck has I-75 NB CLOSED at Hudson Bridge Road. Use Hwy 23/42, Hwy 19/41 or if you have a Peach Pass, use the express lanes. No sign on when this will clear it's been ongoing for almost two hours. #11alive pic.twitter.com/EQa7NMu4zw — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) June 23, 2022

The interstate reopened hours later.

As the police investigation continues, officers are asking anyone with information about the deadly crash to come forward -- including people who witnessed the wreck and might have obtained the tag number or the company name of the tractor trailers involved.

Anyone with information can call Investigator G. Mitchell at 470-367-3845, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

RED ALERT RELIEF: Finally after three and a half hours of closure I-75 NB at Hudson Bridge Rd. has cleared. All travel lanes are open but we're still looking at almost 15 miles of backup into Locust Grove. This will take some time to fully clear. #11alive pic.twitter.com/BwGbferSQ7 — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) June 23, 2022