1 killed in Henry County crash involving sport bike, 2 tractor trailers: Police

ATLANTA — The driver of a sport bike died after being struck by two tractor-trailers in Henry County early Thursday morning, according to police.
Henry County officers said in a Facebook post they were called to Interstate 75 North, just south of the Hudson Bridge Road exit, around 5 a.m. to respond to the scene.
They said the victim, who was on the blue sport bike, was hit by the tractor trailers. Following the crash, all northbound lanes of I-75 in the area were blocked.
The interstate reopened hours later.
As the police investigation continues, officers are asking anyone with information about the deadly crash to come forward -- including people who witnessed the wreck and might have obtained the tag number or the company name of the tractor trailers involved.
Anyone with information can call Investigator G. Mitchell at 470-367-3845, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
