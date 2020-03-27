MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an accident that happened on the ramp to Interstate 75 Northbound from the eastbound lanes of Hartley Bridge Road just after 3 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a tractor trailer hauling a large piece of equipment was getting onto I-75 North from Hartley Bridge when a part of the equipment hit the bridge it was going under, damaging the bridge.

A car was behind the tractor trailer and was hit by debris falling from the damaged bridge. The driver, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to the Coliseum Hospital for injuries. She is listed in stable condition.

The tractor trailer driver, 54-year-old Anthony Johnson, was not hurt. Johnson was issued a citation.

The Georgia Department of Transportation closed all the eastbound lanes on Hartley Bridge Road along with the on ramp from the eastbound lanes to I-75. The bridge will be closed to all eastbound traffic until GDOT determines that the bridge is safe for traffic.

All eastbound traffic is being detoured to I-75 south to use the Sardis Church Road as an alternate route to cross over I-75.

If you have any information on this accident, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

