BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation says an accident involving a tractor trailer is blocking all lanes of I-16 westbound near Sgoda Road.

According to a Facebook post, a load of 1000 bales of pine straw was spilled from the truck Monday evening. GDOT says the pine straw is being removed, but says drivers should find an alternate route.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the estimated clear time is around 10:30 p.m.

