MACON, Ga. — A toddler is dead after a wreck on the I-475 north on-ramp in Macon Sunday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the single-car wreck happened around 2 p.m. on the on-ramp coming from I-75 north.

It was reported a 29-year-old driver from Dothan, Alabama lost control of his Pontiac G6 and hit the guardrail, causing the car to overturn, the sheriff's office says.

Two boys were ejected from the car, a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old, the sheriff's office says.

The Macon-Bibb County Coroner's Office says the 3-year-old, identified as Justice McGriff, was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health around 2:51 p.m.

The 4-year-old is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The boys' 31-year-old mother, who was also in the car and is from Macon, and the driver are also listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

No charges have been filed at this time, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone with information about the wreck can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

