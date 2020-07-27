1 killed in wreck at Macon interscetion

It happened at the intersection of Guy Paine Road and Pio Nono Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a wreck at a Macon intersection early Monday morning.

That's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

It happened at the intersection of Guy Paine Road and Pio Nono Avenue around 4 a.m.

Jones says 24-year-old Tavarus McDougald is dead.

A release from the sheriff's office says McDougald pulled out of the Club X night club parking lot in a 2004 Honda Accord then pulled into the path of a 2013 Dodge Ram truck.

27-year-old Terrell Billingslea was driving the truck. He is being treated Navicent in Macon.

The release says the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

The intersection closed after the accident this morning, but they are now back open.

